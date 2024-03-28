Leerink Partnrs Weighs in on Olink Holding AB (publ)’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:OLK)

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK – Free Report) – Analysts at Leerink Partnrs issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Olink Holding AB (publ) in a report released on Monday, March 25th. Leerink Partnrs analyst P. Souda expects that the company will earn ($0.12) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Olink Holding AB (publ)’s current full-year earnings is ($0.02) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Olink Holding AB (publ)’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday.

NASDAQ OLK opened at $23.60 on Thursday. Olink Holding AB has a twelve month low of $14.10 and a twelve month high of $26.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.95.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) during the fourth quarter worth about $204,394,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,867,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 25.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,499,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,021,000 after buying an additional 1,905,330 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new position in Olink Holding AB (publ) in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,302,000. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in the 4th quarter valued at $41,360,000. Institutional investors own 30.19% of the company’s stock.

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for the academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, service provider, and other institutions that focuses on life science research. The company's products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic, oncology, neurology, or inflammation diseases; Olink Target product line; Olink Flex, a low-plex applications and use-cases; and Olink Focus product line that consists of custom developed solutions for customers that has identified various proteins of interest or a protein signature to focus on.

