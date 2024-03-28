William Blair Weighs in on Aehr Test Systems’ Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:AEHR)

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Free Report) – William Blair reduced their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Aehr Test Systems in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 25th. William Blair analyst J. Dorsheimer now anticipates that the semiconductor company will earn ($0.06) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.15. William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Aehr Test Systems’ current full-year earnings is $0.72 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Aehr Test Systems’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

Get Aehr Test Systems alerts:

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. Aehr Test Systems had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 26.97%. The business had revenue of $21.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.10 million.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Aehr Test Systems in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Aehr Test Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AEHR

Aehr Test Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AEHR opened at $12.46 on Thursday. Aehr Test Systems has a 1 year low of $10.53 and a 1 year high of $54.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.51. The firm has a market cap of $359.47 million, a P/E ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 2.01.

Institutional Trading of Aehr Test Systems

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AEHR. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 45,431 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Aehr Test Systems by 141.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Aehr Test Systems by 93.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Aehr Test Systems by 1.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,705,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Aehr Test Systems by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Gayn Erickson sold 4,871 shares of Aehr Test Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total transaction of $84,706.69. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 427,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,441,789.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Aehr Test Systems news, VP Avijit K. Ray-Chaudhuri purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.87 per share, with a total value of $53,610.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 9,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,678.53. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gayn Erickson sold 4,871 shares of Aehr Test Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total transaction of $84,706.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 427,935 shares in the company, valued at $7,441,789.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,738 shares of company stock valued at $151,723 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

About Aehr Test Systems

(Get Free Report)

Aehr Test Systems provides test solutions for testing, burning-in, and semiconductor devices in wafer level, singulated die, and package part form, and installed systems worldwide. Its product portfolio includes FOX-XP and FOX-NP systems that are full wafer contact and singulated die/module test and burn-in systems that can test, burn-in, and stabilize range of devices, including silicon carbide-based and other power semiconductors, 2D and 3D sensors used in mobile phones, tablets and other computing devices, memory semiconductors, processors, microcontrollers, systems-on-a-chip, and photonics and integrated optical devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aehr Test Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aehr Test Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.