CalciMedica, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALC) Short Interest Down 57.2% in March

CalciMedica, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a decline of 57.2% from the February 29th total of 20,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CalciMedica news, major shareholder Sanderling Venture Partners Vi purchased 243,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.70 per share, for a total transaction of $900,417.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 946,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,502,952.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Sanderling Venture Partners Vi purchased 243,356 shares of CalciMedica stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.70 per share, for a total transaction of $900,417.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 946,744 shares in the company, valued at $3,502,952.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Fred A. Middleton acquired 679,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.70 per share, with a total value of $2,513,720.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 946,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,502,952.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 53.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get CalciMedica alerts:

Institutional Trading of CalciMedica

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CALC. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its stake in shares of CalciMedica by 360.0% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 36,000 shares during the period. BML Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CalciMedica by 63.8% in the fourth quarter. BML Capital Management LLC now owns 145,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 56,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in CalciMedica in the third quarter worth approximately $432,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jonestrading assumed coverage on CalciMedica in a research report on Friday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of CalciMedica in a report on Wednesday, March 13th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CALC

CalciMedica Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ CALC traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.16. The company had a trading volume of 6,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,362. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.61. CalciMedica has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $8.59.

CalciMedica Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CalciMedica, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies for life-threatening inflammatory diseases with unmet needs. Its proprietary technology targets the inhibition of calcium release-activated (CRAC) channels designs to modulate the immune response and protect against tissue cell injury in life-threatening inflammatory diseases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CalciMedica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CalciMedica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.