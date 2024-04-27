GAMMA Investing LLC Acquires Shares of 1,529 Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. West Branch Capital LLC raised its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 65.0% in the third quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. 87.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In other news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 11,753 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.01, for a total transaction of $1,363,465.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 166,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,319,957.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 11,753 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.01, for a total value of $1,363,465.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 166,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,319,957.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jason T. Liberty sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.63, for a total value of $6,981,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,365,763.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Trading Up 2.3 %

RCL opened at $140.58 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $130.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.16. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 12 month low of $59.38 and a 12 month high of $141.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.52.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.44. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 51.54% and a net margin of 14.28%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $154.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Royal Caribbean Cruises currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.76.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

