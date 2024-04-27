Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Sells 31,923 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 29.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,923 shares during the quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $5,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,390,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,561,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,272,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,645,000 after acquiring an additional 503,970 shares during the period. DDD Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 12,161.9% in the 4th quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 488,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,163,000 after acquiring an additional 484,167 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,874,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,545,000 after acquiring an additional 476,951 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHD stock opened at $77.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.19. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $66.67 and a 12 month high of $80.82. The company has a market capitalization of $54.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.77.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

