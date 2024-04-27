Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Acquires New Holdings in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,691 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,688,101 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $111,617,000 after buying an additional 303,612 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 14.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 217,644 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,728,000 after purchasing an additional 26,969 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 3.7% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 24,492 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 140,716 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,082,000 after purchasing an additional 10,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $3,054,000. 90.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SXT stock opened at $70.35 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $52.90 and a 1-year high of $78.70. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.69 and a beta of 0.79.

Sensient Technologies ( NYSE:SXT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $349.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.10 million. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 6.41%. Sensient Technologies’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, South America, and Africa. The company offers flavor-delivery systems, and compounded and blended products; ingredient products, such as essential oils, natural and synthetic flavors, and natural extracts; and chili powder, paprika, and chili pepper, as well as dehydrated vegetables comprising parsley, celery, and spinach to the food, beverage, and personal care industries.

