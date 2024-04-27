Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 165,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,405 shares during the quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $11,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. raised its position in Mondelez International by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 3,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC now owns 4,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 12,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 7,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $70.61 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.61. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.75 and a 1-year high of $78.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 13.77%. The firm had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MDLZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Mondelez International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Mondelez International from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.89.

Get Our Latest Report on Mondelez International

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.