Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 694 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the third quarter worth about $44,000. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 26.2% during the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 53 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Trading Down 6.9 %

Shares of NYSE:FICO opened at $1,110.85 on Friday. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12-month low of $714.63 and a 12-month high of $1,349.75. The company has a market capitalization of $27.60 billion, a PE ratio of 58.31, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,237.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,149.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $382.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.55 million. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 62.94% and a net margin of 29.99%. Equities research analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 19.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Fair Isaac in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,113.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Fair Isaac from $1,210.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Fair Isaac from $1,234.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $1,350.00 target price on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Friday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,182.09.

Insider Transactions at Fair Isaac

In other news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,140.55, for a total transaction of $9,124,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,414,270.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $29,011,120 in the last three months. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fair Isaac Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

