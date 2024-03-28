China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CIHKY) Short Interest Update

China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CIHKY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 97.5% from the February 29th total of 20,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 117,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
China Merchants Bank Stock Performance
China Merchants Bank stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.92. 52,241 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,649. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.72. China Merchants Bank has a 12 month low of $15.57 and a 12 month high of $26.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.39.
