China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CIHKY) Short Interest Update

China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CIHKY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 97.5% from the February 29th total of 20,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 117,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

China Merchants Bank stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.92. 52,241 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,649. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.72. China Merchants Bank has a 12 month low of $15.57 and a 12 month high of $26.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.39.

China Merchants Bank Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services. It operates through Wholesale Finance Business, Retail Finance Business, and Other Business segments. The company offers current, demand, time, call, savings, notice, and renminbi accounts. Its loan products include personal commercial real estate, consumption, housing, and car loans; loans to finance for studying abroad; micro-business loans; mortgage loans for equipment; joint guarantee, special guarantee, and housing mortgage loan; bank acceptance, discount, liquid capital, and fixed asset loans; and loans for vessels.

