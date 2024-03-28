Courier Capital LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Courier Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 33.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 247,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125,402 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF comprises 0.9% of Courier Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $11,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTIP. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 5,743.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,009,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,925,000 after buying an additional 15,735,428 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,765,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803,700 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $82,005,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,104,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 165.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,316,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,256,000 after buying an additional 821,174 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VTIP opened at $47.91 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $46.70 and a 12 month high of $48.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.47.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

