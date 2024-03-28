CPA Asset Management LLC Acquires 884 Shares of Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MINN)

CPA Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MINN – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,654 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the quarter. CPA Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 42,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in shares of Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF by 67.9% during the 4th quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 40,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 16,306 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners grew its position in shares of Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 26,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 3,331 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $557,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 2,102 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MINN traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $22.35. 1,556 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.82.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 26th will be given a $0.0447 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 25th. This is an increase from Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.04.

The Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF (MINN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to target mainly investment-grade municipal securities of various maturities, with interest income that is exempted from federal and Minnesota state income tax.

