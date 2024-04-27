Nationwide Nasdaq-100 Risk-Managed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:NUSI) Shares Down 0.1%

Nationwide Nasdaq-100 Risk-Managed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:NUSI – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $22.60 and last traded at $22.84. Approximately 39,350 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 64,928 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.86.

Nationwide Nasdaq-100 Risk-Managed Income ETF Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.38. The company has a market cap of $380.49 million, a P/E ratio of 33.87 and a beta of 0.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nationwide Nasdaq-100 Risk-Managed Income ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Nationwide Nasdaq-100 Risk-Managed Income ETF stock. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Nationwide Nasdaq-100 Risk-Managed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:NUSI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 26,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,000. NBC Securities Inc. owned 0.13% of Nationwide Nasdaq-100 Risk-Managed Income ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Nationwide Nasdaq-100 Risk-Managed Income ETF

The Nationwide Nasdaq-100 Risk-Managed Income ETF (NUSI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of stocks included in the Nasdaq-100 Index combined with an options collar. The fund seeks to generate current income with some downside protection.

