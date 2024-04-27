CyberAgent (OTCMKTS:CYAGF) Shares Down 4.1%

CyberAgent, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYAGF – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 4.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.45 and last traded at $6.45. 50 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 131 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.73.

CyberAgent Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.57.

CyberAgent (OTCMKTS:CYAGF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CyberAgent had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 7.17%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter.

CyberAgent Company Profile

CyberAgent, Inc engages in the media, internet advertising, game, and investment development businesses primarily in Japan. The company operates Ameba, a blog service; Tapple for online dating; AWA, a music streaming service; and WinTicket for online betting. It also offers internet advertising agency and ad technology services; and smartphone games.

