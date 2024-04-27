The Pebble Group (LON:PEBB) Stock Price Down 2.4%

The Pebble Group plc (LON:PEBB – Get Free Report) shares were down 2.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 60 ($0.74) and last traded at GBX 61 ($0.75). Approximately 18,044 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 467,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 62.50 ($0.77).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Pebble Group in a research report on Thursday, March 28th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.62, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of £101.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,016.67 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 61.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 66.15.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a GBX 1.20 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.92%. This is an increase from The Pebble Group’s previous dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. The Pebble Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3,333.33%.

About The Pebble Group

The Pebble Group plc sells digital commerce, products, and related services to the promotional merchandise industry in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Brand Addition and Facilisgroup. The company is involved in the design, sourcing, and delivery of promotional products and related services to various brands operating in the engineering, financial services, health, beauty, FMCG, technology, transport, and other sectors.

