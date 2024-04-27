Shizuoka Financial Group,Inc. (OTCMKTS:SFGIF) Short Interest Up 65.7% in April

Shizuoka Financial Group,Inc. (OTCMKTS:SFGIF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,006,000 shares, a growth of 65.7% from the March 31st total of 1,210,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shizuoka Financial Group,Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of SFGIF stock remained flat at $9.18 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.17 and its 200-day moving average is $8.31. Shizuoka Financial Group,Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.73 and a 52 week high of $9.18.

About Shizuoka Financial Group,Inc.

Shizuoka Financial Group,Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services. The company operates through Banking Operations and Leasing Operations segments. It engages in the banking business centered on deposits, loans, investment securities, and exchange transactions.

