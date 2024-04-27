Shizuoka Financial Group,Inc. (OTCMKTS:SFGIF) Short Interest Up 65.7% in April

Shizuoka Financial Group,Inc. (OTCMKTS:SFGIF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,006,000 shares, a growth of 65.7% from the March 31st total of 1,210,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Shizuoka Financial Group,Inc. Stock Performance
Shares of SFGIF stock remained flat at $9.18 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.17 and its 200-day moving average is $8.31. Shizuoka Financial Group,Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.73 and a 52 week high of $9.18.
About Shizuoka Financial Group,Inc.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Shizuoka Financial Group,Inc.
- What is a Dividend King?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/22 – 4/26
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- 3 Stocks Leading the U.S. Agriculture Comeback
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- How to Use Put Debit Spreads to Profit From Falling Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Shizuoka Financial GroupInc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shizuoka Financial GroupInc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.