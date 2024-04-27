Overlay Shares Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:OVL) Shares Down 0.8%

Overlay Shares Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:OVL – Get Free Report) fell 0.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $39.57 and last traded at $39.91. 1,443 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 57,653 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.23.
Overlay Shares Large Cap Equity ETF Trading Up 1.6 %
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46 and a beta of 1.12.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Overlay Shares Large Cap Equity ETF
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Overlay Shares Large Cap Equity ETF stock. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Overlay Shares Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:OVL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,000. NBC Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of Overlay Shares Large Cap Equity ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.
About Overlay Shares Large Cap Equity ETF
The Overlay Shares Large Cap Equity ETF (OVL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is actively managed to provide exposure to large cap U.S. equities combined with a put spread option overlay strategy. OVL was launched on Sep 30, 2019 and is managed by Overlay Shares.
