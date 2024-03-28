First Pacific Financial Purchases 615 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

First Pacific Financial boosted its position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,695 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in APTV. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 3.3% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 4.4% during the first quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,650 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 2.7% during the first quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 4,198 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 0.9% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,152 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Aptiv by 7.8% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,780 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE APTV opened at $78.64 on Thursday. Aptiv PLC has a 1-year low of $71.01 and a 1-year high of $113.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $80.06 and a 200-day moving average of $85.25. The firm has a market cap of $21.44 billion, a PE ratio of 7.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.90.

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.11. Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 14.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

APTV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Aptiv from $115.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Aptiv from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup reduced their price target on Aptiv from $150.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Aptiv from $149.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Aptiv from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.57.

In related news, SVP Benjamin Lyon sold 18,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total value of $1,451,249.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 95,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,396,942.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

