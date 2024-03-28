FLC Capital Advisors Has $305,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

FLC Capital Advisors reduced its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 70.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,530 shares during the quarter. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 2,657 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 81.0% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 2,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $266,000.

EFG traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $103.76. The company had a trading volume of 725,987 shares. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $100.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.84. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $67.58 and a 12-month high of $85.81. The stock has a market cap of $13.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

