FLC Capital Advisors Purchases Shares of 2,800 Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQWL)

FLC Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQWL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000. FLC Capital Advisors owned about 0.08% of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EQWL. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $858,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 74,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,517,000 after buying an additional 9,769 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF by 139.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 5,559 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $581,000.

Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA EQWL traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $94.89. 41,329 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,273. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.17. Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $74.80 and a twelve month high of $94.99. The firm has a market cap of $334.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 0.98.

Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF Profile

PowerShares Fundamental Pure Large Core Portfolio (the Fund), formerly PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Portfolio, is based on the RAFI Fundamental Large Core Index (Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index. The Index is consisted of common stocks of large core United States companies, including real estate investment trusts (REITs), from a universe consisted of the 2,500 largest United States companies.

