Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) PT Lowered to $45.00

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC – Free Report) had its price target decreased by DA Davidson from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the bank’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Enterprise Financial Services’ Q2 2024 earnings at $1.11 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.55 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.60 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on EFSC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $47.00.

NASDAQ:EFSC opened at $38.80 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Enterprise Financial Services has a twelve month low of $32.97 and a twelve month high of $46.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.30 and a 200-day moving average of $40.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. This is a positive change from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 21.41%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 9.2% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,380 shares of the bank’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,994,848 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,070,000 after acquiring an additional 48,583 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,295,011 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $102,472,000 after acquiring an additional 150,023 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 44,155 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 10,545 shares in the last quarter. 72.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers primarily in Arizona, California, Florida, Kansas, Missouri, Nevada, and New Mexico. It provides checking, savings, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

