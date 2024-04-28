Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Price Performance

NASDAQ:RMCF opened at $3.56 on Wednesday. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a 1-year low of $3.45 and a 1-year high of $5.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.78 and a 200 day moving average of $4.11. The firm has a market cap of $22.50 million, a PE ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 1.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory news, major shareholder Global Value Investment Corp. purchased 74,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.09 per share, for a total transaction of $306,099.69. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,020,004 shares in the company, valued at $4,171,816.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Global Value Investment Corp. acquired 74,841 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.09 per share, for a total transaction of $306,099.69. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,020,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,171,816.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Richart Geygan acquired 21,763 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.10 per share, for a total transaction of $89,228.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,049,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,301,346.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 113,959 shares of company stock worth $466,521. 14.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Salvus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865 shares in the last quarter. Leverty Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. Leverty Financial Group LLC now owns 20,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 360.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 14,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 11,160 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.27% of the company’s stock.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, and Other segments. The company produces approximately 400 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.

