RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley reduced their price objective on RF Industries from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th.

Get RF Industries alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on RFIL

RF Industries Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of RFIL opened at $2.94 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.98. The stock has a market cap of $30.87 million, a PE ratio of -9.48 and a beta of 0.94. RF Industries has a 12 month low of $2.51 and a 12 month high of $5.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 18th. The electronics maker reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). The company had revenue of $13.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.49 million. RF Industries had a negative return on equity of 2.63% and a negative net margin of 4.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that RF Industries will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About RF Industries

(Get Free Report)

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly, and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.