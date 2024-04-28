RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.
Separately, B. Riley reduced their price objective on RF Industries from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th.
RF Industries Trading Down 2.3 %
RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 18th. The electronics maker reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). The company had revenue of $13.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.49 million. RF Industries had a negative return on equity of 2.63% and a negative net margin of 4.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that RF Industries will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About RF Industries
RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly, and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.
