Wearable Devices Ltd. (NASDAQ:WLDS) Short Interest Update

Wearable Devices Ltd. (NASDAQ:WLDS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 251,700 shares, a drop of 57.1% from the March 31st total of 587,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NASDAQ:WLDS opened at $0.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.50 and its 200-day moving average is $0.45. Wearable Devices has a 1-year low of $0.26 and a 1-year high of $2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.78.

Wearable Devices Ltd. engages in the development of a non-invasive neural input interface for controlling digital devices using subtle touchless finger movements. The company offers Mudra Inspire development kits that enable users to control digital devices, including consumer electronics, smart watches, smartphones, AR glasses, VR headsets, televisions, personal computers and laptop computers, drones, robots, and others through finger movements and hand gestures.

