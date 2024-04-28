Wearable Devices Ltd. (NASDAQ:WLDS) Short Interest Update

Wearable Devices Ltd. (NASDAQ:WLDS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 251,700 shares, a drop of 57.1% from the March 31st total of 587,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Wearable Devices Price Performance
NASDAQ:WLDS opened at $0.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.50 and its 200-day moving average is $0.45. Wearable Devices has a 1-year low of $0.26 and a 1-year high of $2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.78.
Wearable Devices Company Profile
