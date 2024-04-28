Head-To-Head Survey: First Wave BioPharma (NASDAQ:FWBI) versus Petros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTPI)

First Wave BioPharma (NASDAQ:FWBI – Get Free Report) and Petros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTPI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

12.3% of First Wave BioPharma shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.3% of Petros Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of First Wave BioPharma shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 36.4% of Petros Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares First Wave BioPharma and Petros Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Wave BioPharma N/A N/A -$15.80 million ($272.80) -0.01 Petros Pharmaceuticals $5.82 million 0.76 -$8.16 million ($6.34) -0.10

Analyst Ratings

Petros Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than First Wave BioPharma. Petros Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Wave BioPharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for First Wave BioPharma and Petros Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Wave BioPharma 0 1 1 0 2.50 Petros Pharmaceuticals 0 0 1 0 3.00

First Wave BioPharma currently has a consensus target price of $118.00, suggesting a potential upside of 4,206.57%. Petros Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 525.10%. Given First Wave BioPharma’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe First Wave BioPharma is more favorable than Petros Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares First Wave BioPharma and Petros Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Wave BioPharma N/A -603.03% -278.67% Petros Pharmaceuticals -181.87% -68.90% -24.74%

Volatility and Risk

First Wave BioPharma has a beta of 1.24, indicating that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Petros Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.91, indicating that its share price is 91% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Petros Pharmaceuticals beats First Wave BioPharma on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Wave BioPharma

First Wave BioPharma, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of targeted and non-systemic therapies for the treatment of patients with gastrointestinal diseases. Its product candidates include the biologic adrulipase, a recombinant lipase enzyme designed to enable the digestion of fats and other nutrients; and niclosamide, an oral small molecule with anti-viral and anti-inflammatory properties. The company develops FW-COV, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 gastrointestinal infections; FW-UP, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment ulcerative proctitis and ulcerative proctosigmoiditis; FW-ICI-AC for immune checkpoint inhibitor-associated colitis and diarrhea in advanced stage oncology patients; and FW-UC, which is in Phase Ib/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative proctitis and ulcerative proctosigmoiditis. It also develops FW-CD, which has completed Phase I clinical trials for Crohn's disease; and adrulipase, an oral, non-systemic, and biologic capsule for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency in patients with cystic fibrosis and chronic pancreatitis. The company was formerly known as AzurRx BioPharma, Inc. and changed its name to First Wave BioPharma, Inc. in September 2021. First Wave BioPharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

About Petros Pharmaceuticals

Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on men's health therapeutics in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Prescription Medications and Medical Devices. The company engages in the commercialization and development of Stendra, an PDE-5 inhibitor prescription medication for the treatment of erectile dysfunction (ED). It also develops and commercializes H100, a novel and patented topical formulation candidate for the treatment of acute Peyronie's disease. The company offers men's health products, including vacuum erection devices, PreBoost, VenoSeal, penile injections, and urinary tract infection tests for the treatment of erectile dysfunction. Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in New York, New York.

