Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) Receives $25.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.00.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PLYM. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

Plymouth Industrial REIT stock opened at $20.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $942.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a fifty-two week low of $19.21 and a fifty-two week high of $25.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. This is a boost from Plymouth Industrial REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s payout ratio is presently 505.26%.

In other Plymouth Industrial REIT news, Director Pendleton P. White bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.58 per share, with a total value of $86,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,320. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT during the third quarter worth about $390,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 35.4% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 2,762 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 13.9% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,139,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,771,000 after buying an additional 383,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 34.3% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 5,135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc (NYSE: PLYM) is a full service, vertically integrated real estate investment company focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single and multi-tenant industrial properties. Our mission is to provide tenants with cost effective space that is functional, flexible and safe.

