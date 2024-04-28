Citigroup Increases Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) Price Target to $26.00

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Free Report) had its price target upped by Citigroup from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on MAT. TheStreet downgraded Mattel from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Mattel from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Roth Mkm reiterated a neutral rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Mattel in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Mattel from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded Mattel from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $22.78.

Get Mattel alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MAT

Mattel Stock Down 0.6 %

MAT stock opened at $18.36 on Wednesday. Mattel has a fifty-two week low of $16.20 and a fifty-two week high of $22.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.27 and a 200-day moving average of $19.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.49. The company has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.12, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.95.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.07. Mattel had a return on equity of 24.32% and a net margin of 5.38%. The business had revenue of $809.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $833.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mattel will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mattel

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Mattel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,819,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Mattel by 161.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 146,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,227,000 after purchasing an additional 90,539 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP increased its stake in Mattel by 548.8% in the 3rd quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 75,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 63,536 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in Mattel by 256.4% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 287,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,330,000 after purchasing an additional 206,729 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Mattel by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 45,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629 shares during the period. 97.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mattel

(Get Free Report)

Mattel, Inc, a toy and family entertainment company, designs, manufactures, and markets toys and consumer products in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as books, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Disney Princess and Disney Frozen, Monster High, and Polly Pocket brands; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Hot Wheels Monster Trucks, Hot Wheels Mario Kart, Matchbox, and Cars brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other consumer products under the Fisher-Price, Little People and Imaginext, and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mattel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.