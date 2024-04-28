Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Given New C$18.75 Price Target at National Bankshares

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by National Bankshares from C$19.00 to C$18.75 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on D.UN. Desjardins dropped their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$10.00 to C$8.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Cormark boosted their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$13.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Friday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$10.00 to C$7.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$18.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$13.75.

TSE:D.UN opened at C$19.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$311.68 million, a P/E ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$16.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$11.80. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a twelve month low of C$14.50 and a twelve month high of C$30.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.93.

In other news, Senior Officer Dream Asset Management Corporation bought 148,600 shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$20.71 per share, with a total value of C$3,077,089.92. In other news, Senior Officer Dream Asset Management Corporation bought 148,600 shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$20.71 per share, with a total value of C$3,077,089.92. Also, insider Artis Real Estate Investment Trust bought 9,400 shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$15.38 per share, with a total value of C$144,540.04. Insiders acquired 265,300 shares of company stock valued at $3,808,679 in the last quarter. 74.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

