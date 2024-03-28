Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY) Insider Grant Farhall Sells 38,996 Shares of Stock

Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) insider Grant Farhall sold 38,996 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.41, for a total transaction of $171,972.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 242,926 shares in the company, valued at $1,071,303.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Getty Images Price Performance

Getty Images stock opened at $4.26 on Thursday. Getty Images Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.65 and a 12-month high of $8.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.50 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

Getty Images (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $225.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.00 million. Getty Images had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 9.30%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Getty Images Holdings, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GETY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Getty Images from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.70 target price on shares of Getty Images in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Getty Images from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Getty Images

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GETY. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Getty Images during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Getty Images during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Getty Images during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Getty Images during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in Getty Images during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.75% of the company’s stock.

About Getty Images

Getty Images Holdings, Inc operates as a creator and distributor of award-winning still imagery, video, music, and multimedia products. The company provides other forms of premium digital content, including music. Its award-winning photographers and imagery help customers produce inspiring work which appears every day in the world's most influential newspapers, magazines, advertising campaigns, films, television programs, and books.

