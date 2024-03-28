Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY) Insider Grant Farhall Sells 38,996 Shares of Stock

Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) insider Grant Farhall sold 38,996 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.41, for a total transaction of $171,972.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 242,926 shares in the company, valued at $1,071,303.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Getty Images Price Performance
Getty Images stock opened at $4.26 on Thursday. Getty Images Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.65 and a 12-month high of $8.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.50 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.
Getty Images (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $225.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.00 million. Getty Images had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 9.30%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Getty Images Holdings, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Getty Images
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GETY. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Getty Images during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Getty Images during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Getty Images during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Getty Images during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in Getty Images during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.75% of the company’s stock.
Getty Images Holdings, Inc operates as a creator and distributor of award-winning still imagery, video, music, and multimedia products. The company provides other forms of premium digital content, including music. Its award-winning photographers and imagery help customers produce inspiring work which appears every day in the world's most influential newspapers, magazines, advertising campaigns, films, television programs, and books.
