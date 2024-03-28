Good Life Advisors LLC Lowers Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Good Life Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 31.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,986 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TLT. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. New Republic Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TLT traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $94.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,515,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,658,293. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.42 and a fifty-two week high of $108.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.44.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.2952 dividend. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

