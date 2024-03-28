Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Stake Raised by Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC

Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 16.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,906 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,096 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for 5.5% of Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $12,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 252.8% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 107.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR traded up $1.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $192.29. 116,568 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 585,622. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.67. The stock has a market cap of $28.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $148.75 and a 12-month high of $192.44.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

