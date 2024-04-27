ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.80, Yahoo Finance reports. ACNB had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 24.98%. The company had revenue of $31.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.28 million.

ACNB Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ ACNB traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.16. 6,543 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,288. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. ACNB has a 52 week low of $27.00 and a 52 week high of $48.55. The company has a market cap of $290.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.02.

ACNB Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This is a positive change from ACNB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. ACNB’s payout ratio is currently 34.68%.

ACNB Company Profile

ACNB Corporation, a financial holding company, offers banking, insurance, and financial services to individual, business, and government customers in the United States. The company provides checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits and debit cards. It also offers commercial lending products, such as commercial mortgages, real estate development and construction loans, accounts receivable and inventory financing, and agricultural and governmental loans; consumer lending products, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile and recreational vehicle loans, manufactured housing loans, and personal lines of credit; and mortgage lending programs include personal residential mortgages, and residential construction and investment mortgage loans.

