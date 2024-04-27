ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The bank reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.80, Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $31.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.28 million. ACNB had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 24.98%.

ACNB Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ACNB traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.16. The company had a trading volume of 6,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,288. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $290.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 0.60. ACNB has a 12-month low of $27.00 and a 12-month high of $48.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.02.

ACNB Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. This is a positive change from ACNB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. ACNB’s dividend payout ratio is 34.68%.

About ACNB

ACNB Corporation, a financial holding company, offers banking, insurance, and financial services to individual, business, and government customers in the United States. The company provides checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits and debit cards. It also offers commercial lending products, such as commercial mortgages, real estate development and construction loans, accounts receivable and inventory financing, and agricultural and governmental loans; consumer lending products, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile and recreational vehicle loans, manufactured housing loans, and personal lines of credit; and mortgage lending programs include personal residential mortgages, and residential construction and investment mortgage loans.

