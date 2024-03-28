Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) Short Interest Up 157.1% in March

Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, an increase of 157.1% from the February 29th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hannover Rück Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS HVRRY traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $45.60. 3,295 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,674. The firm has a market cap of $33.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 0.68. Hannover Rück has a 12 month low of $31.66 and a 12 month high of $48.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09.

Get Hannover Rück alerts:

About Hannover Rück

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services in Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Europe, the United States, Asia, Australia, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance; and Life & Health Reinsurance segments.

Receive News & Ratings for Hannover Rück Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannover Rück and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.