Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) Short Interest Up 157.1% in March

Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, an increase of 157.1% from the February 29th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS HVRRY traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $45.60. 3,295 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,674. The firm has a market cap of $33.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 0.68. Hannover Rück has a 12 month low of $31.66 and a 12 month high of $48.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09.
