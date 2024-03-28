Interactive Strength Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNR) Short Interest Down 55.0% in March

Interactive Strength Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 116,800 shares, a drop of 55.0% from the February 29th total of 259,700 shares. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 663,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Interactive Strength

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Interactive Strength stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Interactive Strength Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 37,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.26% of Interactive Strength at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Interactive Strength Price Performance

NASDAQ TRNR opened at $0.28 on Thursday. Interactive Strength has a 52-week low of $0.27 and a 52-week high of $8.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.89.

Interactive Strength Company Profile

Interactive Strength Inc, doing business as FORME, operates digital fitness platform that provides connected fitness hardware products and related accessories in the United States. It offers the Forme Studio, a fitness mirror with touchscreen display; and the Forme Studio Lift, a fitness mirror and cable-based digital resistance.

