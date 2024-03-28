Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a growth of 171.4% from the February 29th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 53,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ BSMO traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $24.75. The company had a trading volume of 13,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,936. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.79 and its 200 day moving average is $24.78. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $24.54 and a 12-month high of $24.98.
Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a $0.0537 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%.
Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF
Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile
The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2024. BSMO was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Disney Stock Catches 3 Upgrades In a Single Week
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.