Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a growth of 171.4% from the February 29th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 53,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ BSMO traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $24.75. The company had a trading volume of 13,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,936. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.79 and its 200 day moving average is $24.78. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $24.54 and a 12-month high of $24.98.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a $0.0537 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $70,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 142.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $95,000.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2024. BSMO was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

