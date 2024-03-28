Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMOGet Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a growth of 171.4% from the February 29th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 53,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ BSMO traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $24.75. The company had a trading volume of 13,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,936. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.79 and its 200 day moving average is $24.78. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $24.54 and a 12-month high of $24.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a $0.0537 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $70,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 142.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $95,000.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2024. BSMO was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

