Analysts Set BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) Target Price at $57.62

BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $58.92.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NYSE:BRBR opened at $56.34 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.68. BellRing Brands has a 52 week low of $34.58 and a 52 week high of $62.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.44, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.83.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $430.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.91 million. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 9.52% and a negative return on equity of 56.67%. Analysts predict that BellRing Brands will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BellRing Brands news, Director Elliot Stein, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.81, for a total value of $57,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,424,785.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BellRing Brands

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BellRing Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 153.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of BellRing Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of BellRing Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

BellRing Brands Company Profile

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

