Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.500-0.900 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Kingstone Companies stock opened at $3.89 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $41.86 million, a P/E ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. Kingstone Companies has a one year low of $1.04 and a one year high of $4.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.60.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Kingstone Companies stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 90,041 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.85% of Kingstone Companies at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 14.91% of the company’s stock.

Kingstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, underwrites property and casualty insurance products to individuals in the United States. It offers personal line of insurance products, including homeowners and dwelling fire multi-peril, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies.

