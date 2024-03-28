Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Ltd. (NASDAQ:LYT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Ltd. (NASDAQ:LYT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 90,700 shares, a growth of 1,033.8% from the February 29th total of 8,000 shares. Currently, 8.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,540,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. during the third quarter worth $55,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. during the second quarter worth $54,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ LYT traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.45. 158,287 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,646,265. Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. has a twelve month low of $2.22 and a twelve month high of $57.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.67.

Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Company Profile

Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Ltd. operates as a platform services company in India. The company engages in the distribution of linear content streaming/telecasting services; and development of telemedicine products. Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Ltd. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Ahmedabad, India.

