Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Earns Market Perform Rating from Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reiterated their market perform rating on shares of Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $110.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup downgraded Oxford Industries from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday, April 1st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Oxford Industries from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $103.60.

NYSE:OXM opened at $106.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 28.92 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $105.17 and a 200-day moving average of $98.29. Oxford Industries has a 52 week low of $82.33 and a 52 week high of $113.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The textile maker reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $404.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.28 million. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 26.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Oxford Industries will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. This is an increase from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 72.63%.

In other Oxford Industries news, CEO Douglas B. Wood sold 33,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.95, for a total value of $3,524,955.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,394 shares in the company, valued at $1,300,750.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 7,016 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,326,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,986 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Oxford Industries by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,945 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Oxford Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as children's apparel, swim, footwear, and licensed products under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men, women, and kids products under the Southern Tide brand.

