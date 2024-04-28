Yeahka Limited (OTCMKTS:YHEKF) Short Interest Down 46.8% in April

Posted by on Apr 28th, 2024

Yeahka Limited (OTCMKTS:YHEKFGet Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,180,400 shares, a decrease of 46.8% from the March 31st total of 2,217,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,475.5 days.

Yeahka Price Performance

OTCMKTS YHEKF opened at $1.30 on Friday. Yeahka has a 12 month low of $1.30 and a 12 month high of $2.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.62 and a 200-day moving average of $1.76.

Yeahka Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Yeahka Limited, an investment holding company, provides payment and business services to merchants and consumers in the People's Republic of China. It offers one-stop payment services, which include app-based and traditional payment services. The company also provides merchant solutions, including Software as a Service (SaaS) digital solutions, precision marketing services, and fintech services; and in-store e-commerce services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Yeahka Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yeahka and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.