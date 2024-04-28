Day One Biopharmaceuticals’ (DAWN) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their outperform rating on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning, RTT News reports. The brokerage currently has a $33.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Day One Biopharmaceuticals’ Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.32) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.40) EPS.

DAWN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer reissued a market perform rating on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $39.33.

Get Day One Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Day One Biopharmaceuticals

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Stock Up 12.9 %

Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock opened at $14.92 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.27 and a beta of -1.48. Day One Biopharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $9.67 and a 12 month high of $17.85.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.07). On average, analysts expect that Day One Biopharmaceuticals will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Day One Biopharmaceuticals

In related news, insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 2,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total transaction of $34,434.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,244,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,981,095.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Day One Biopharmaceuticals news, insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 2,258 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total value of $34,434.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,244,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,981,095.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total value of $322,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,224,662 shares in the company, valued at $19,729,304.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,781 shares of company stock valued at $883,160 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DAWN. First Turn Management LLC bought a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $24,834,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,666,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,325,000 after buying an additional 523,455 shares during the last quarter. Braidwell LP boosted its position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 4,215,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,547,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,118,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,935,000 after purchasing an additional 472,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Superstring Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $5,543,000. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genomically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is tovorafenib, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/ refractory low-grade glioma.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.