WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WUXAY) Short Interest Down 55.1% in April

WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WUXAY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decrease of 55.1% from the March 31st total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
WuXi AppTec Stock Performance
WuXi AppTec stock opened at $4.41 on Friday. WuXi AppTec has a 12 month low of $4.10 and a 12 month high of $13.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.26 and its 200-day moving average is $8.47.
About WuXi AppTec
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than WuXi AppTec
- What are earnings reports?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/22 – 4/26
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- 3 Stocks Leading the U.S. Agriculture Comeback
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- How to Use Put Debit Spreads to Profit From Falling Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for WuXi AppTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WuXi AppTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.