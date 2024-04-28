Raymond James Raises True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) Price Target to C$10.50

True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Raymond James from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a research note published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of True North Commercial REIT from C$8.75 to C$8.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of True North Commercial REIT from C$8.05 to C$9.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st.

Shares of TSE:TNT.UN opened at C$9.65 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.25. True North Commercial REIT has a 52-week low of C$6.33 and a 52-week high of C$18.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$8.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$7.39. The company has a market capitalization of C$144.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 1.53.

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT currently owns and operates a portfolio of 46 commercial properties consisting of approximately 3.7 million square feet in urban and select strategic secondary markets across Canada focusing on long term leases with government and credit-rated tenants.

