Raymond James Raises True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) Price Target to C$10.50

True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Raymond James from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a research note published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock.
Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of True North Commercial REIT from C$8.75 to C$8.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of True North Commercial REIT from C$8.05 to C$9.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st.
True North Commercial REIT Stock Up 0.7 %
True North Commercial REIT Company Profile
The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT currently owns and operates a portfolio of 46 commercial properties consisting of approximately 3.7 million square feet in urban and select strategic secondary markets across Canada focusing on long term leases with government and credit-rated tenants.
