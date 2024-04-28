StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Shares of CPIX stock opened at $1.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.84 and a 200 day moving average of $1.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $24.96 million, a P/E ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 0.16. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.43 and a twelve month high of $2.36.
Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.35 million for the quarter. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 15.87% and a positive return on equity of 6.84%.
Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products for hospital acute care, gastroenterology, and oncology in the United States and internationally. The company offers Acetadote, an injection for the treatment of acetaminophen poisoning; Caldolor, an injection for the treatment of pain and fever; Kristalose, a prescription laxative oral solution for the treatment of constipation; Omeclamox-Pak for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection and duodenal ulcer disease; Vaprisol, an injection for treating euvolemic and hypervolemic hyponatremia; Sancuso, an injection for the treatment of chemotherapy treatment; and Vibativ, an injection for the treatment of certain serious bacterial infections, including hospital-acquired and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia, as well as complicated skin and skin structure infections.
