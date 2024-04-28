Slate Grocery REIT (TSE:SGR.UN) Price Target Cut to C$9.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Slate Grocery REIT (TSE:SGR.UN – Free Report) had its price target cut by Raymond James from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Slate Grocery REIT Price Performance

Slate Grocery REIT stock opened at C$11.04 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$11.26 and its 200 day moving average is C$11.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.91, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of C$652.80 million, a P/E ratio of 32.47 and a beta of 1.64. Slate Grocery REIT has a one year low of C$9.56 and a one year high of C$13.75.

Get Slate Grocery REIT alerts:

Slate Grocery REIT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a $0.072 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. Slate Grocery REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 344.12%.

About Slate Grocery REIT

Slate Grocery REIT is an owner and operator of U.S. grocery-anchored real estate. The REIT owns and operates approximately U.S. $1.3 billion of critical real estate infrastructure across major U.S. metro markets that communities rely upon for their everyday needs. The REIT's resilient grocery-anchored portfolio and strong credit tenants provide unitholders with durable cash flows and the potential for capital appreciation over the longer term.

See Also

