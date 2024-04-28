Five Star Bancorp (FSBC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, April 29th. Analysts expect Five Star Bancorp to post earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Five Star Bancorp had a net margin of 26.24% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The firm had revenue of $28.61 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Five Star Bancorp to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Five Star Bancorp Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:FSBC opened at $21.75 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.99. Five Star Bancorp has a 12 month low of $17.74 and a 12 month high of $28.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $377.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 0.37.

Five Star Bancorp Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Five Star Bancorp

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Five Star Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 28.78%.

In other news, Director Robert Truxtun Perry-Smith acquired 80,460 shares of Five Star Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,750,005.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 227,638 shares in the company, valued at $4,951,126.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 25.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on FSBC. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Five Star Bancorp in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Five Star Bancorp in a research report on Monday, April 1st.

About Five Star Bancorp

Five Star Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Five Star Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Northern California. It accepts various deposits, such as money market accounts, noninterest-bearing and interest checking accounts, savings accounts, term certificate accounts, and time deposits.

Further Reading

