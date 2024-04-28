Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) PT Raised to C$14.00 at Raymond James

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) had its target price increased by Raymond James from C$11.50 to C$14.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.67 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on HBM. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$11.25 price target on Hudbay Minerals and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$8.50 to C$12.25 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Eight Capital upped their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$8.50 to C$8.75 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hudbay Minerals currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$11.06.

TSE:HBM opened at C$11.80 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$9.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.62. Hudbay Minerals has a 52-week low of C$5.46 and a 52-week high of C$11.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.93, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of C$4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.96.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The mining company reported C$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$819.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$710.46 million. Hudbay Minerals had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 3.93%. On average, analysts anticipate that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.681388 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a 1 dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 22nd. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.67%.

In related news, Senior Officer Mark Zachary Gupta sold 4,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.45, for a total value of C$46,446.75. In related news, Senior Officer Mark Zachary Gupta sold 4,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.45, for a total value of C$46,446.75. Also, Senior Officer Luis Alfonso Santivanez Silva sold 19,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.01, for a total value of C$117,188.99. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

