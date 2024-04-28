Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) Short Interest Update

Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a decrease of 62.5% from the March 31st total of 25,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 142,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Zurich Insurance Group Price Performance

ZURVY opened at $48.07 on Friday. Zurich Insurance Group has a twelve month low of $44.42 and a twelve month high of $55.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.75. The company has a current ratio of 22.20, a quick ratio of 22.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Zurich Insurance Group Company Profile

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses segments.

