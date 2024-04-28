Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) Short Interest Update

Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a decrease of 62.5% from the March 31st total of 25,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 142,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Zurich Insurance Group Price Performance
ZURVY opened at $48.07 on Friday. Zurich Insurance Group has a twelve month low of $44.42 and a twelve month high of $55.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.75. The company has a current ratio of 22.20, a quick ratio of 22.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.
Zurich Insurance Group Company Profile
