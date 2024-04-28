RTX (NYSE:RTX) Price Target Increased to $119.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) had its target price increased by Susquehanna from $110.00 to $119.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays increased their target price on RTX from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on RTX from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. TD Cowen increased their target price on RTX from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on RTX from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on RTX from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $96.27.

Shares of RTX opened at $101.41 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $95.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.61. RTX has a 12-month low of $68.56 and a 12-month high of $103.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.83 billion, a PE ratio of 39.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.11. RTX had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 4.90%. The firm had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that RTX will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. RTX’s payout ratio is currently 92.55%.

In related news, COO Christopher T. Calio sold 367 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total value of $33,995.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 56,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,252,769.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total value of $3,233,232.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $614,711.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher T. Calio sold 367 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total value of $33,995.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 56,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,252,769.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,785 shares of company stock valued at $3,448,188 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in RTX by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 90,430,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,608,822,000 after acquiring an additional 17,351,313 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in RTX by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 65,233,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,488,752,000 after acquiring an additional 11,163,222 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in RTX by 82.7% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,309,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,157,000 after acquiring an additional 6,932,011 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in RTX by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,726,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,871,000 after acquiring an additional 256,215 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in RTX by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,059,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,735,000 after acquiring an additional 60,319 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

