Navcoin (NAV) Market Cap Hits $2.59 Million

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 28th. One Navcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0456 or 0.00000064 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Navcoin has a market cap of $2.59 million and $26,817.91 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Navcoin has traded up 1.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.37 or 0.00110654 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.86 or 0.00039331 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00017371 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00002810 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001390 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000200 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000027 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 31.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,939,361 coins and its circulating supply is 76,601,686 coins. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

